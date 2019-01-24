Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Feb. 1-March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Feb. 27. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

ROXBURY

Works by the late Inga-Britta Mills: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Opening reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Jan. 27: with guests Julie Sorcek, John Kreiger and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

Concert with Natalie Forteza and Chris Vitarello: Feb. 2, 7 p.m. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. $25. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

“Boards and Brews”: Jan. 26, 6 p.m. Library, Main Street South. Must be 21 or older. BYOB for board games. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

“The Beer Snob”: Feb. 2, 6-8 p.m. Library, Main Street South. With Will Sis, Connecticut Beer Snob. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

“To Kill a Mockingbird” program: Jan. 26: screening of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” 6:30 p.m. At town, Kent Green Boulevard. RSVP by calling 860-927-3761.

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: Feb. 2, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Open to poets and musicians. For more information or to read or perform, call Karen Chase at 860-927-4146.

NEW MILFORD

Alzheimer’s community forum: Jan. 25, 4-5 p.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. With Carolyn DeRocco of Alzheimer’s Association. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075.

Book club about military history: Jan. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

