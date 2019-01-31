Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Feb. 1-March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Feb. 27. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Opening reception, Feb. 2, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

KENT

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: Feb. 2, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Open to poets and musicians. For more information or to read or perform, call Karen Chase at 860-927-4146.

NEW MILFORD

One-on-one tech help: Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon, through December. Library, Main Street.

Tech help: Third Thursday of each month: drop-in tech help, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

National Wear Red and National Hearth Health Month recognition: Feb. 1, noon. Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St.

Super Bowl party: Feb. 3, 1:30 p.m.-end of game. VFW hall, Avery Road. $20 in advance. $25 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-354-7995.

Caregivers Support Group: Feb. 5 and 19 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Improv comedy workshop for beginners: Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Open to individuals age 15 and older. Teens ages 15-17 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Video game club: Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

Housatonic Business Alliance meetings: Feb. 7: with Lisa Berte of LAB Media, 7 a.m. Feb. 14: with Evan Garrity of E. Garrity Water Solutions, 7 a.m. 19 Main venue, 19 Main St.

“Second Saturday Stars” - “NASA’s Great Space Observatory Program”: Feb. 9, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Workshop on learning how to knit or crochet: Feb. 9, 1 p.m. Library, Main Street. Participants age 16 to adult need to know basic knitting skills (cast on, bind off, knit and purl) or basic crochet skills (chain and single crochet) and bring tarn- #5 bulky or #6 chunky; one pair of knitting needles (US 10.5, 11 or 13) or a crochet hook (K, L or N), with the equipment sized appropriate for the yarn chosen. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

