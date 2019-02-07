Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Runs through Feb. 27. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Works by abstract expressionist Katie Re’ Scheidt of Roxbury: Runs through Feb. 24. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Feb. 10: with guests Jonathan Chapman, Jennifer Terry and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Feb. 17: with guests Julie Sorcek, Susan Lang and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Feb. 10: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. Sign up required. Feb. 14: February lunch to celebrate Valentine’s Day, 12:15 p.m. Features meal of cheese and beef lasagna prepared by Ann Frattalone and Rudy Simari and entertainment by The Jems. $10. Sign up required. Feb. 21: bingo, 1 p.m. $1 for first card. 50 cents for each additional card. Sign up required. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt appointments, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 pm. VNA with blood pressure check, second Tuesday of each month, 1 pm. Wednesdays: Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Two Towns Tabletop Game Club: Second Saturday of each month, 1-5 p.m. Combination of Burnham Library in Bridgewater and New Milford Public Library, meets at New Milford Public Library, Main Street. Open to older teens and adults.

KENT

Book signing with nutrition consultant and author Diane Lash Decker: Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of children’s book “Sam Finds Sugar Gram.”

Lincoln’s birthday celebration: Feb. 17. 6 p.m. hors d’oeuvres and cash bar. 7 p.m. dinner. Hosted by Kent Republican Town Committee at Bull’s Bridge Inn, Route 7. $30/person. $55/couple. For more information and RSVP, contact Vince LaFontan at vlafontan@snet.net, Scott Harvey at cpplprez@yahoo.com or 860-927-5016, Andy Ocif at 860-927-3318 or aocif3318@charter.net, or Karen Casey at 937-4095 or kcasey@williampitt.com by Feb. 14.

