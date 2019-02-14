Exhibit of works by Christmas M. Vitarello of New Milford: Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello of New Milford: Runs through Jan. 26. Library, 62 Main St. South.

Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Runs through March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Members Show I: Opening reception and awards presentation, Feb. 23, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For information, call 860-927-3989.

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Runs through Feb. 27. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Works by abstract expressionist Katie Re’ Scheidt of Roxbury: Runs through Feb. 24. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center.For information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Lori Barker: Runs through Feb. 23. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Concert with R&B journeyman Kenny Hamber: Feb. 16, 5-7 p.m. Makery Coworking, Bank Street. $20 at door and on Eventbrite.

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Feb. 17: with guests Julie Sorcek, Susan Lang and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. Feb. 24: with guests Julie Sorcek, Susan Reid and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

“Herbs for the Aging Mind”: Feb. 23, 11 a.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With clinical herbalist and nutritionist Alison Birks. RSVP encouraged by emailing cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.

KENT

Book signing with nutrition consultant and author Diane Lash Decker: Feb. 16, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of children’s book “Sam Finds Sugar Gram.”

Program about America’s LGBTQ history: Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Hosted by library at Kent Town Hall, Kent Green Boulevard. With author Kevin Jennings. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Family skating party: Feb. 24, 3-5 p.m. Hosted by library’s parents’ committee at Kent School rink, 1 Macedonia Road. Skates no longer available in Kent; make other arrangements. $4/adult. $2/child. $10/family.

Read Full Article