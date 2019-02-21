Members Show I: Opening reception and awards presentation, Feb. 23, 2-4 p.m. Runs through March 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For information, call 860-927-3989.

“In Living Color” - exhibit of works by Treasa Pattison of Cornwall: Runs through Feb. 27. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Mixed media collage exhibit by Jame Accashian of Woodbury: Opening reception, March 2, 4-6 p.m. Runs through April 14. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For information, call 860-354-2455.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: Feb. 24: with guests Julie Sorcek, Susan Reid and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. March 3: with guests Madz, Chris Durham and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt appointments, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 pm. VNA with blood pressure check, second Tuesday of each month, 1 pm. Wednesdays: Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

“Herbs for the Aging Mind”: Feb. 23, 11 a.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With clinical herbalist and nutritionist Alison Birks. RSVP encouraged by emailing cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org.

KENT

Program about America’s LGBTQ history: Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Hosted by library at Kent Town Hall, Kent Green Boulevard. With author Kevin Jennings. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Family skating party: Feb. 24, 3-5 p.m. Hosted by library’s parents’ committee at Kent School rink, 1 Macedonia Road. Skates no longer available in Kent; make other arrangements. $4/adult. $2/child. $10/family.

“Tips for Maintaining Safety in the Home”: Feb. 25, 1-2 p.m. Co-sponsored by the library and Kent Community Fund at library, Main Street. With representatives of NMVNA. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“Children - Our Treasure, Our Future” about UNICEF: March 2, 2:30-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Attorney Terri Brennan. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

