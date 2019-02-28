Members Show I: Runs through March 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: March 3: with guests Madz, Chris Durham and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. March 10: with guests Dale Jones and Steve O’Tree & Friends, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

Concerts with Myles Mancuso Band: March 8, 7 p.m. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. $20. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Corned beef dinner: March 9, 5-7 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. $15/adult. $8/child. $45/family.

Trivia night: March 9, 6-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street South. BYOB. BYOS. $10/person. Payable at door or via Eventbrite at www.burnhamlibrary.org.

“No More Pink Teas: The Militant Surge for Woman Suffrage”: March 16, 11 a.m.-noon. Library, Main Street South. With progressive-era suffrage historian Joanie DiMartino. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

“Children - Our Treasure, Our Future” about UNICEF: March 2, 2:30-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Attorney Terri Brennan. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

College planning workshop program: March 9: For 8th-9th graders. Focus on early college awareness, 10:30 a.m.-noon.Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Easter offerings: March 5: Shrove Tuesday dinner, 5-7 p.m. March 6: Ash Wednesday service, 7 p.m. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Caregivers Support Group: March 5, 10 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Easter offerings: March 6: ashes, 7-8 a.m. Holy Eucharist, 7 p.m. Open for prayer and meditation, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Lenten services: ongoing, Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

Video game club: March. 7, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191.

“Second Saturday Stars” program, “Search for Life in the Solar System”: March 9, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Open house maple festival: March 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 10, noon-5 p.m. Youth Agency’s Sullivan Farm, 140 Park Lane (Route 202).

Corned beef dinner: March 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Hosted by Palm Rebekah Lodge at Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $5/child under 12.

