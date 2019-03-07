Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Runs through March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Members Show I: Runs through March 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Reception, March 16, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Mixed media collage exhibit by Jame Accashian of Woodbury: Runs through April 14. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of paintings and children’s books by Michael Garland: Runs through March 13. Library, 1 Sherman Center. Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“John Frederick Walker: Book Works” at The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens”: March 13-April 9. Opening reception and artist talk, March 16, 4-6 p.m. Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, One Green Hill. Hours: Fridays-Sundays, 2-5 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: March 8: with Myles Mancuso Band, 7 p.m. March 30: with Chris Vitarello and the Boogie Boys, 7 p.m. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. $20. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: March 10: with guests Dale Jones and Steve O’Tree & Friends, 5 p.m. March 16: with Uncle Bill’s My Dad’s Truck band mates Susan Lang and Leif Smith, 5:30 p.m. March 17: with guests Chris Durham, Dale Jones and friends, 5:30 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend at The Abbey: March 16: Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums of Danbury, 4:30 p.m.; My Dad’s Truck with Bill Wisnowski, Susan Lang and Leif Smith, 5:30 p.m. March 17: Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums, 4:30 p.m.; Uncle Bill Whiskey with guests Chris Durham, Dale Jones and friends, 5:30 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

“Seek Out Light” concert: March 17, 4 p.m. Presented by Kent Singers at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of routes 7 and 341. $15 in advance at www.kentsingers.com/index.php/tickets/ and $20 at door.

