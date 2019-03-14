Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Runs through March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Members Show I: Runs through March 17. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Mixed media collage exhibit by Jame Accashian of Woodbury: Runs through April 14. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“All Over the Map” - works by Susan Lerner: Runs through March 16. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Of the Sea” - works by mother and daughter, Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro: Reception, March 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through April 24. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“John Frederick Walker: Book Works” at The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens”: Runs through April 9. Opening reception and artist talk, March 16, 4-6 p.m. Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, One Green Hill. Hours: Fridays-Sundays, 2-5 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: March 16: with Uncle Bill’s My Dad’s Truck band mates Susan Lang and Leif Smith, 5:30 p.m. March 17: with guests Chris Durham, Dale Jones and friends, 5:30 p.m. March 24: with guests Chris Durham, Riva Jean Martin and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend at The Abbey: March 16: Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums of Danbury, 4:30 p.m.; My Dad’s Truck with Bill Wisnowski, Susan Lang and Leif Smith, 5:30 p.m. March 17: Celtic Cross Pipes & Drums, 4:30 p.m.; Uncle Bill Whiskey with guests Chris Durham, Dale Jones and friends, 5:30 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For more information, call 860-799-6464.

“Seek Out Light” concert: March 17, 4 p.m. Presented by Kent Singers at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of routes 7 and 341. $15 in advance at www.kentsingers.com/index.php/tickets/ and $20 at door.

SHERMAN

Program with Danbury Brass Band: March 16, 8 p.m. Snow date, March 23. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $25/member. $30/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

“No More Pink Teas: The Militant Surge for Woman Suffrage”: March 16, 11 a.m.-noon. Library, Main Street South. With progressive-era suffrage historian Joanie DiMartino. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

Program about World War I memorials in Connecticut: March 28, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With historian Richard Franklin Donohue. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

