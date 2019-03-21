Fine art photos by Judith Secco of Bantam: Runs through March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Student Art Show: Opening reception and awards , March 24, 2-4 p.m. Continues March 30-31, 1-5 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

ROXBURY

“My Head is a Map” - collection of historic, antique maps by collector Mark Cohagen: Opening reception, March 23, 2-4 p.m. History of Map Making” talk, 2-3:30 p.m. Runs through April 20. Library, South Street. For information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Of the Sea” - works by mother and daughter, Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro: Reception, March 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through April 24. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Irish happy hour with Uncle Bill Whiskey, aka Bill Wisnowski: March 24: with guests Chris Durham, Riva Jean Martin and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. March 31: with guests Julie Sorcek, Wendy Matthews and Dale Jones, 5 p.m. The Abbey, 132 Danbury Road. For information, call 860-799-6464.

Boogie Boys concert: March 30, 5 p.m. $20 includes concert, and dinner of soup and bread. Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. For information, call 860-355-0300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Program about World War I memorials in Connecticut: March 28, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With historian Richard Franklin Donohue. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

Program with eco-friendly garden coach Karen Bussolini: March 30, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. $5. Bring seed packet. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Program on fraud prevention: March 25, 1-2 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Kent State Trooper Andrew Fisher.

NEW MILFORD

“Recipe for Success” culinary event: March 23, 5:30-8 p.m. Presented by Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT at 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. $85/person. For more information, call 203-512-5791.

VFW session with state veteran service officer: March 27, 9 a.m.-noon. VFW, Avery Road. With Peter DiMaria. For more information and an appointment, call 203-805-6340.

Book club about military history: March 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Led by Gerard Monaghan. For more information, call 860-355-1191.

State of New Milford address: March 28, 7 p.m. Roger Sherman Town Hall, 10 Main St. With Mayor Pete Bass.

Spring bazaar: March 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Jazzercise fundraiser for Women’s Center of Greater Danbury: March 31, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jazzercise, 99 Danbury Road. $20. For more information, call 860-248-5357.

Read Full Article