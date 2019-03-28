Fine art photography by Judith Secco of Bantam: Runs through March 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: April 1-May 30. Reception, April 7, 3-5 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Student Art Show: March 30-31, 1-5 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Mixed media collage exhibit by Jame Accashian of Woodbury: Runs through April 14. Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“My Head is a Map” - collection of historic, antique maps by collector Mark Cohagen: Gallery talk on “History of Map Making,” March 30, 2-3:30 p.m. Runs through April 20. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Of the Sea” - works by mother and daughter, Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro: Runs through April 24. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Concert with the Boogie Boys: March 30, 5 p.m. $20 includes concert, and dinner of soup and bread. Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

ROXBURY

Jazz concert with Doug White Quintet: March 30, 7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. $15.

SPECIAL EVENTS

KENT

Program with eco-friendly garden coach Karen Bussolini: March 30, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. $5. Bring seed packet. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“Children - Our Treasure, Our Future”: April 3, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Attorney Terri Brennan. Followed by reception. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

“Meet. Play. Flow” wellness event: April 6-10. At variety of locations in town. For more information, visit www.meetplayflow.com.

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: April 6, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Read own work or work of someone else. For more information and to RSVP, email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net or call 860-927-3761.

“Exploring Methods & Mediums: Using Color and Composition for Dramatic Effect” workshop: April 8-10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With KAA President Connie Horton. $150. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3989.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Easter offerings: Lenten services: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

