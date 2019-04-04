New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Reception, April 7, 3-5 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA spring show: April 13-May 12. Kent Art Association, 21 South Main St.

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

“Bits and Pieces of Historical Costumes from the Collection”: Runs through June 18. Historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave. For more information, call 860-354-3069.

ROXBURY

“My Head is a Map” - collection of historic, antique maps by collector Mark Cohagen: Runs through April 20. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Of the Sea” - works by mother and daughter, Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro: Runs through April 24. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“John Frederick Walker: Book Works” at The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens”: Runs through April 9. Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, One Green Hill. Hours: Fridays-Sundays, 2-5 p.m. and by appointment. For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Music in the Nave” concert: “Melodies of Mark Twain”: April 7, 4 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 Main St. $15. For more information, call 860-927-3486, email st.andrew.kent@snet.net or visit www.standrewskentct.org/mitn.html

NEW MILFORD

Concert at Hunt Hill Farm: April 19: with Nick Arne, RivaJean and Emme Kiara. $10. Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Visit with Dan MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver Needles, 1 p.m. Blood pressure check with VNA, second Tuesday each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: Poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m. April 11: lunch and talk with Wayne Woodard of Sunny Valley Preserve, 12:15 p.m. $10. RSVP required. April 11, 18 and 25: line dancing, 11 a.m. April 14: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. April 18: bingo, 1 p.m. May 20: AARP Safe Driving course, 12:30 p.m. $15/member. $20/non-member. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

“What’s In? What’s Out?” program about garbage/recycling: April 6, 11 a.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

