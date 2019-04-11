New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA annual spring juried show: April 13: 2 p.m. opening reception .3 p.m. awards presentation. Runs through May 12. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For information, call 860-927-3989.

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

ROXBURY

“My Head is a Map” - collection of historic, antique maps by collector Mark Cohagen: Runs through April 20. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Of the Sea” - works by mother and daughter, Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro: Runs through April 24. Library, 1 Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“No Boundaries” - new paintings by Chandra Rogers: April 20, noon-2 p.m. Runs through June 1. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Concert at Hunt Hill Farm: April 19: with Nick Arne, RivaJean and Emme Kiara. $10. Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

West Point Band concert alongside NMHS wind ensemble: April 22. New Milford High School, Route 7 South. Free.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: April 18 and 25: line dancing, 11 a.m. April 14: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. April 18: bingo, 1 p.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Penny auction: April 13. Doors open, 11 a.m. Drawing, 1 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. One free envelope per family that brings three canned goods to support the Bridgewater Food Pantry.

Easter egg hunt: April 20, 11 a.m.-noon. Hosted by Grange at 41 Main St. South.

Penny auction: April 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. Drawing, 1 p.m.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Easter pancake breakfast: April 13, 8-10 a.m. Hosted by fire department at firehouse, Route 7. Free.

Easter egg hunt: April 13, 10 a.m. Hosted by firehouse at firehouse, Route 7. Free.

KENT

“Air is All Around Us” educational program: April 17, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by Kent Conservation Commission and library at library, Main Street. Geared for kids pre-K through grade 3. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Book discussion: April 18, 5 p.m. Discussion of “White Chrysanthemum.” Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

