New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

KAA annual spring juried show: Runs through May 12. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

SHERMAN

“Of the Sea” - works by mother and daughter, Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro: Artist talk, April 20, 2 p.m. Runs through April 24. Library, 1 Sherman Center. Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“No Boundaries” - new paintings by Chandra Rogers: April 20, noon-2 p.m. Runs through June 1. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: April 19: with Nick Arne, RivaJean and Emme Kiara. $10. May 25: with vocalist Diane Blue. Hunt Hill Farm, 44 Upland Road. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

West Point Band concert alongside NMHS wind ensemble: April 22. New Milford High School, Route 7 South. Free.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Easter egg hunt: April 20, 11 a.m.-noon. Hosted by Grange at 41 Main St. South.

Penny auction: April 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 5 Main St. South. Drawing, 1 p.m.

“An American Treasure” program about Leonard Bernstein: April 25, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

Grange meeting and award presentation: April 26, 7 p.m. At St Mark’s Episcopal Church, Main Street.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Earth Day celebration: April 20, noon-4 p.m. The Village Farm, 684 Kent Road (Route 7). Includes egg hunt, potluck lunch, hands-on planting demonstration and tours of farm. Carpool to do clean-ups at two historic sites will be held at 2 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-7008.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

New Preston Women’s Club meeting and program: April 18. Happy half-hour, 6:30 p.m. Business meeting, 7 p.m. Program with Elizabeth D. Aleksinas, owner of Bramasole Yoga and Fitness in Morris, who will present “The Power of a Quiet Mind,” to follow.

NEW MILFORD

Easter offerings: April 19 (Good Friday): egg dyeing and movie event, 11:30 a.m. Good Friday ecumenical walk on the Green, noon. First Congregational Church, 36 Main St.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Easter offerings: April 19: Good Friday service of darkness, 7 p.m. April 21: Easter Sunday breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m. Easter Sunday High Holy Festival Eucharist, 10:30 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North.

