New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between” - exhibit of photographs by Karen Chase: Runs through April 30. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

KAA annual spring juried show: Runs through May 12. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

SHERMAN

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Opening reception, April 26, 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center. Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“No Boundaries” - new paintings by Chandra Rogers: Runs through June 1. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Artwork by Tina Underwood: May 2-31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road. Hours: daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Music/Dance

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Grange meeting and award presentation: April 26, 7 p.m. At St Mark’s Episcopal Church, Main Street.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwsinville Hotel annual spring arts and fine crafts show: May 4-5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. Features works for sale by more than 60 local artists and artisans, with live demonstrations. $2 suggested donation. Free/member and child under 10.

KENT

Book signing with Joyce Lapin: April 28, 2-3 p.m. House of Books, 10 North Main St. Author of “If You Had Your Birthday Party on the Moon.”

Spring Power-Up event: May 4-5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

“Wondering About Retirement”: May 8, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Connecticut Open House Day event: May 8, 2 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With Matt Soltis, who will discuss the “Mona Lisa.”

College planning program: May 9: For students in 9-11th graders. Focus on personal timeline for the college process and what admission committees look for in applicants. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Paradice Cruisers cruise night: Tuesdays, 5-9 p.m. May 7-September. Parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Bank in Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Exhibit of items from Metichewan Grange: Ongoing. At historical society and museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

