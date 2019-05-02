New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA annual spring juried show: Runs through May 12. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For information, call 860-927-3989.

ROXBURY

“Atmospheric Landscapes” - works by Ed Muszala: Opening reception, May 11, 2-4 p.m. Runs through June 22. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center.For information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Artwork by Tina Underwood: Runs through May 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road. Hours: daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

“No Boundaries” - new paintings by Chandra Rogers: Runs through June 1. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Concert with Murali Coryell: May 8, 7:30 p.m. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. $20. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwsinville Hotel annual spring arts and fine crafts show: May 4-5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. Features works for sale by more than 60 local artists and artisans, with live demonstrations. $2 suggested donation. Free/member and child under 10.

KENT

Spring Power-Up event: May 4-5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Connecticut Antique Machinery Association, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7).

“Wondering About Retirement”: May 8, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Connecticut Open House Day event: May 8, 2 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With Matt Soltis, who will discuss the “Mona Lisa.”

College planning program: May 9: For students in 9-11th graders. Focus on personal timeline for the college process and what admission committees look for in applicants. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

“Getting it Right: Creating an LGBT Inclusive Organization” lunch and learn program: May 3 and 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-6075.

Prayer stations event: May 3, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Hosted by First Apostolic Gathering of New Milford, Inc. at 25 Church St.

Community document shredding day: May 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hosted by Rotary Club of New Milford in Lore’s Plaza, Route 7. FileShred LLC mobile shredder will shred documents on site. No limit for number of boxes. $10/standard copy paper-style box. Larger boxes will cost more. For more information or to arrange for a large number of boxes to be shredded, call 860-350-2225.

