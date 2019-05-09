New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA annual spring juried show: Runs through May 12. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For information, call 860-927-3989.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“BEAUTY + BOUNTY Farm to Table Squared”: Runs through June 2. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“Atmospheric Landscapes” - works by Ed Muszala: Opening reception, May 11, 2-4 p.m. Runs through June 22. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center. For information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things” - photos by John Kane: Runs through May 26. Artist reception, May 25, 4-6 p.m. Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, 1 Green Hill Road. For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Artwork by Tina Underwood: Runs through May 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road. Hours: daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Music on Main” - music by Robert Fullerton: May 11, 1-4 p.m. Front courtyard, Kent Town Center. Bring seating. Canceled if it rains. For more information, call 860-927-1255.

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: May 18: with Murali Coryell, 7:30 p.m. $20. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. $20. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GAYLORDSVILLE

Yoga class: May 25, 9 a.m. Village Farm, 684 Kent Road (Route 7). $10. For more information, call 860-354-7008.

KENT

Book discussion series: May 16: discussion of “Pachinko,” 5-6:15 p.m. ibrary, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

Annual book sale: Opens May 24-27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Library, Main Street.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: May 5, 12, 19 and 26. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-2:45 p.m. Future dates: May 15, 22 and 29. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: May 10 and 24. CDC evangelism crusade event: May 18, noon-2 p.m. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

