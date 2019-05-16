New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Elected Artists and Solo Artist Show: Opening reception, May 25, 2 p.m. reception and 3 p.m. presentation of awards. Show runs through June 9. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

WASHINGTON

“Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things” - photos by John Kane: Runs through May 26. Artist reception, May 25, 4-6 p.m.. Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, 1 Green Hill Road. For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Artwork by Tina Underwood: Runs through May 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road. Hours: daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

“No Boundaries” - new paintings by Chandra Rogers: Runs through June 1. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: May 18: with Murali Coryell, 7:30 p.m. $20. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. $20.May 25: Diane Blue.Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

Merryall Center for the Arts offering: May 25: with Berkshire Jazz Orchestra, 8 p.m. $20. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, call 860-354-7264, and for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 8:20 a.m. Starts in front of firehouse, Route 133.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Yoga class: May 25, 9 a.m. Village Farm, 684 Kent Road (Route 7). $10. For more information, call 860-354-7008.

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 8 a.m. Center of Gaylordsville.

KENT

Kent Garden Club annual spring tag sale: May 18, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Rain date, May 19. On lawn of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Route 7.

Annual book sale: Opens May 24-27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Memorial Day parade: May 27. Gather at 9 a.m. at Kent Center School, Judd Avenue, for a 9:30 a.m. start. In case of rain, parade is canceled.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 1:30 p.m. Village center.

NEW MILFORD

New Milford Apostolic, Inc. events: Morning Glory worship: Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. Education hour: Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Worship, 11-12:30 p.m. Future dates: May 19 and 26. Mid-week worship/Bible study: Wednesdays, noon-2:45 p.m. Future dates: May 22 and 29. Worship/prayer gathering: second and fourth Friday, 6-9 p.m. Future dates: May 10 and 24. CDC evangelism crusade event: May 18, noon-2 p.m. At 25 Church St. For more information, email pblack35@comcast.net.

