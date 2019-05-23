New exhibit of selected works by Bridgewater artist Walter H. Von Egidy: Runs through May 30. Library, 62 Main St. South.

Exhibit of art by students at Burnham School: June 1-30. Library, 62 Main St. South. Show is collaboration between school and Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club.

KENT

KAA Elected Artists and Solo Artist Show: Opening reception, May 25, 2 p.m. reception and 3 p.m. presentation of awards. Show runs through June 9. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

Kent Center School alumni art exhibit: Ongoing. Reception with artists, June 29, 3-5 p.m. Runs through end of June. Library, Main Street. Features works by David Armstrong; Mike Redmond of the class of 1961; Sonny Crawford, Joel Foster, Peter Nichols, Pat Redmond and Paul Sakren of the class of 1963; Margery Jennings of the class of 1964; Patricia Chase of the class of 1965; RJ Lucas of the class of 1987; and Andy Barrett, Andrew Jack and Lurrtsema of the class of 1997.

ROXBURY

“Atmospheric Landscapes” - works by Ed Muszala: Runs through June 22. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

“Greater than the Sum of the Parts: Images of Dance Theater and Other Things” - photos by John Kane: Runs through May 26. Artist reception, May 25, 4-6 p.m. Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens, 1 Green Hill Road. For more information, email events@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.

Artwork by Tina Underwood: Runs through May 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road. Hours: daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

“No Boundaries” - new paintings by Chandra Rogers: Runs through June 1. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Concert at Hunt Hill Farm: May 25: Diane Blue. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: May 25: with Berkshire Jazz Orchestra, 8 p.m. $20. June 1: “Love is for the Birds: A Cabaret” with Alan Clark and Connie Pachl, 8 p.m. $20. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, call 860-354-7264, and for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Frühlings Konzert (spring concert): June 2, 2 p.m. Hosted by Arion Singing Society at New Fairfield Senior Center, Route 37, New Fairfield. With New Fairfield High School Rebel Clefs. Free.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Memorial Day parade: May 27, 8:20 a.m. Starts in front of firehouse, Route 133.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Yoga class: May 25, 9 a.m. Village Farm, 684 Kent Road (Route 7). $10. For more information, call 860-354-7008.

