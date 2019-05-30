Exhibit of art by students at Burnham School: June 1-30. Library, 62 Main St. South. Collaboration between school and garden club.

KENT

KAA Elected Artists and Solo Artist Show: Runs through June 9. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

Kent Center School alumni art exhibit: Ongoing. Reception with artists, June 29, 3-5 p.m. Runs through end of June. Library, Main Street.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“BEAUTY + BOUNTY Farm to Table Squared”: Runs through June 2. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

Exhibit of works by Rowan Willigan: Opening reception, June 9, 4-6 p.m. Runs through July 21 The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“Atmospheric Landscapes” - works by Ed Muszala: Runs through June 22. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center. For information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: June 8-July 20. Reception with artist, June 14, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: June 1: “Love is for the Birds: A Cabaret” with Alan Clark and Connie Pachl, 8 p.m. $20. June 8: with Nick Petrone, 8 p.m. $25. Merryall Center for the Arts, Chapel Hill Road. For information, call 860-354-7264; for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Music at Italia Mia: June 1: with Robert Fullerton, 7-10 p.m. June 8: with The Blue Yodels, 7-10 p.m. Italia Mia, Route 7 South.

Frühlings Konzert (spring concert): June 2, 2 p.m. Hosted by Arion Singing Society at New Fairfield Senior Center, Route 37, New Fairfield. With New Fairfield High School Rebel Clefs. Free.

AREA TOWNS

Concert with Rod MacDonald: May 31, 7:30 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Danbury, 24 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury. Includes opening set by Prism. $10 cash/check at door.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Program with Marty Podskoch: June 8, 11 a.m.-noon. Library, Route 133. Author of “The Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut.” For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Flea market: June 1, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Hosted by fire department auxiliary, firemen’s field, Route 7.

Chicken barbecue: June 1, 1-5 p.m. Hosted by fire department at ball field, Route 7.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Library, Main Street.

