Exhibit of art by students at Burnham School: Runs through June 30. Library, 62 Main St. South. Show is collaboration between school and Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club.

KENT

KAA Elected Artists and Solo Artist Show: Runs through June 9. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Rowan Willigan: Opening reception, June 9, 4-6 p.m. Runs through July 21 The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

SHERMAN

Exhibit featuring works that were part of Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show: Opening reception, June 8 , 6:30-8 p.m. Runs through July 17. Library, Sherman Center. Featuring works by by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: June 8-July 20. Reception with artist, June 15, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: June 8: with Nick Petrone, 8 p.m. $25. June 15: with Mrs. Smith, 8 p.m. $25. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, call 860-354-7264, and for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Music at Italia Mia: June 8: with The Blue Yodels, 7-10 p.m. June 15: with Brennan Orie, 7-10 p.m. June 22: with The Red Hots, 7-10 p.m. June 29: with Willie/Callahan, 7-10 p.m. Italia Mia, Route 7 South.

Kent Singers concert of Bach’s “St. John Passion”: June 16, 3 p.m. At St John’s Episcopal Church, Whitttlesey Avenue. $20 in advance. $25 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: June 9: supper/concert club, 4-6 p.m. Sign-up required. June 10, 17 and 24: exercise with Jill Weiss, 11 a.m. June 13: lunch, 12:15 p.m. Sign-up required. June 20: bingo, 1 p.m. $1/first card. 50 cents/additional card. Sign-up required. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Program with Marty Podskoch: June 8, 11 a.m.-noon. Library, Route 133. Author of “The Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut.” For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel open for CT Open House Day: June 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Merwinsville Hote, 1 Brown’s Forge Road. Free admission.

