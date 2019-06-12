Exhibit of art by students at Burnham School: Runs through June 30. Library, 62 Main St. South. Show is collaboration between school and Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Opening reception, June 22, 2-7 p.m. Includes music by Roger Young, 2-6:30 p.m. and talk and awards by Rufus deRham, executive director of Northwester Connecticut Arts Council. At KAA, Route 7.

Kent Center School alumni art exhibit: Ongoing. Reception with artists, June 29, 3-5 p.m. Runs through end of June. Library, Main Street. Features works by David Armstrong; Mike Redmond of the class of 1961; Sonny Crawford, Joel Foster, Peter Nichols, Pat Redmond and Paul Sakren of the class of 1963; Margery Jennings of the class of 1964; Patricia Chase of the class of 1965; RJ Lucas of the class of 1987; and Andy Barrett, Andrew Jack and Lurrtsema of the class of 1997.

ROXBURY

“Atmospheric Landscapes” - works by Ed Muszala: Runs through June 22. Library, South Street. Hours: Mondays, noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, noon-5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit featuring works that were part of Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show: Runs through July 17. Library, Sherman Center. Featuring works by by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center. Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: Runs through July 20. Reception with artist, June 15, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Merryall Center for the Arts offering: June 15: with Mrs. Smith, 8 p.m. $25. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, call 860-354-7264, and for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Music at Italia Mia: June 15: with Brennan Orie, 7-10 p.m. June 22: with The Red Hots, 7-10 p.m. June 29: with Willie/Callahan, 7-10 p.m. Italia Mia, Route 7 South.

Kent Singers concert of Bach’s “St. John Passion”: June 16, 3 p.m. At St John’s Episcopal Church, Whitttlesey Avenue. $20 in advance. $25 at door. For more information and tickets, call 860-619-8110 or visit www.kentsingers.com.

Third Thursday concert/block party: June 20: with the Mighty Ploughboys. July 20: with Those Guys. Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

