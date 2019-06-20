Exhibit of art by students at Burnham School: Runs through June 30. Library, 62 Main St. South. Show is collaboration between school and Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Opening reception, June 22, 2-7 p.m. Includes music by Roger Young, 2-6:30 p.m. and talk and awards by Rufus deRham, executive director of Northwester Connecticut Arts Council. At KAA, Route 7.

Kent Center School alumni art exhibit: Ongoing. Reception with artists, June 29, 3-5 p.m. Runs through end of June. Library, Main Street. Features works by David Armstrong; Mike Redmond of the class of 1961; Sonny Crawford, Joel Foster, Peter Nichols, Pat Redmond and Paul Sakren of the class of 1963; Margery Jennings of the class of 1964; Patricia Chase of the class of 1965; RJ Lucas of the class of 1987; and Andy Barrett, Andrew Jack and Lurrtsema of the class of 1997.

ROXBURY

“Atmospheric Landscapes” - works by Ed Muszala: Runs through June 22. Library, South Street. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

“Studio Stars” - exhibit by local artists to benefit the library: Opening reception, June 29, 4-6 p.m. Library, South Street. 40 in advance at www.minormemoriallibrary.org or in person at the library, and $50 at the door. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

“Vanishing Cultures, Part II” - photographs by Nancy Astor-White: Runs through June 25. Library, Sherman Center. Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, call 860-354-2455.

Exhibit featuring works that were part of Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show: Runs through July 17. Library, Sherman Center. Featuring works by by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: Runs through July 20. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Make Music Day”: June 21. With Carol & Nick Duo, 1:30-2:30 p.m. With Hummingbird, 4 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, Route 7.

Free concert: June 27: with Heather and Tobias, 6- 8 p.m.Front lawn of Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard. Inclement weather site, Kent Community House, 93 North Main St. Brings blankets/chairs and picnic dinner.

NEW MILFORD

Music at Italia Mia: June 22: with The Red Hots, 7-10 p.m. June 29: with Willie/Callahan, 7-10 p.m. Italia Mia, Route 7 South.

