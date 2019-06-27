Exhibit of art by students at Burnham School: Runs through June 30. Library, 62 Main St. South. Show is collaboration between school and Roxbury-Bridgewater Garden Club.

Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Opening reception, June 30, 3-5 p.m. Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Runs through Aug. 4. At KAA, Route 7.

Kent Center School alumni art exhibit: Ongoing. Reception with artists, June 29, 3-5 p.m. Runs through end of June. Library, Main Street. Features works by David Armstrong; Mike Redmond of the class of 1961; Sonny Crawford, Joel Foster, Peter Nichols, Pat Redmond and Paul Sakren of the class of 1963; Margery Jennings of the class of 1964; Patricia Chase of the class of 1965; RJ Lucas of the class of 1987; and Andy Barrett, Andrew Jack and Lurrtsema of the class of 1997.

“Born to Be Wild” - exhibit by Paul Sakren: July 3-Aug. 31. Reception, July 7, 3-5 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Rowan Willigan: Runs through July 21 The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“Studio Stars” - exhibit by local artists to benefit the library: Opening reception, June 29, 4-6 p.m. Library, South Street. 40 in advance at www.minormemoriallibrary.org or in person at the library, and $50 at the door. For more information, call 860-350-2181.

SHERMAN

Exhibit featuring works that were part of Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show: Runs through July 17. Library, Sherman Center. Featuring works by by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: Runs through July 20. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Historical/Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 7 through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 7 through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 7 through August. Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

Music/Dance

Read Full Article