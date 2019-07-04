Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Runs through Aug. 4. At KAA, Route 7.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Rowan Willigan: Runs through July 21 The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

SHERMAN

Exhibit featuring works that were part of Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show: Runs through July 17. Library, Sherman Center. Featuring works by by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: Runs through July 20. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Historical/ Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 7 through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 7 through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m., July 7 through August. Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

Music/Dance

KENT

Free concert: July 11, 6-8 p.m. With jazz performer Wanda Houston and HBH, 6-8 p.m. Kent Common Park, Swifts Lane. Free.

Free concert: July 18: with The Regulators, 6-8 p.m. Front lawn of Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard. Inclement weather site, Kent Community House, 93 North Main St. Brings blankets/chairs and picnic dinner.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: July 12: Bob Dylan tribute. July 13: Frankie Justin. July 19: John Denver tribute. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

Merryall Center for the Arts offerings: July 12: with Cross Purpose, 8 p.m. $10. Merryall Center for the Arts, 8 Chapel Hill Road. For more information, call 860-354-7264, and for tickets, visit www.merryallcenter.org.

Edwin Kinkade Concert series: July 13: with Profile Reggae Band, 7:30 p.m. July 20: with Wanda’s World, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Third Thursday block party: July 20: with Those Guys. Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

