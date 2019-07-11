Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Reception, July 13, 3-5 p.m. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

“Born to Be Wild” - exhibit by Paul Sakren: Runs through Aug. 7. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

KAA Presidents Show: Runs through Aug. 4. At KAA, Route 7.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Exhibit of works by Rowan Willigan: Runs through July 21 The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Opening reception, July 27, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

SHERMAN

Exhibit featuring works that were part of Great Hollow Juried Painting and Photography Show: Runs through July 17. Library, Sherman Center. Featuring works by by Carolyn Cohen, John Foley, Carol Gibson, Tony Gomez, Justin Goodhart, Kelly Goodhart, Vivian Haberfeld, Linda Hubbard, Dennis Larkin, Elisabeth Levy, Li Lu, Linda McMillan, Plonia Nixon, Dawn O’Creene, Doreen O’Connor, John O’Donnell, Masumi O’Donnell, Eve Papa, Lorraine Ryan, Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak.

Exhibit of photographs and ceramics depicting life in Sherman from 1850-90: Opening reception, July 19, 6:30-8 p.m., with special talk at 7:15 p.m. July 24, special talk about exhibit, 12:45 p.m. Exhibit runs through Aug. 8. Library, Sherman Center. Reception and talks with Gloria Thorne, curator of the photos, and Paul Fortenberry, curator and artist for the ceramics.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of landscape paintings by Frank Metz: Runs through July 20. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: July 27-Sept. 7. Reception, Aug. 10, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Historical/ Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

