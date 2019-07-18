Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Runs through Aug. 4. At KAA, Route 7.

“Born to Be Wild” - exhibit by Paul Sakren: Runs through Aug. 7. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Opening reception, July 27, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photographs and ceramics depicting life in Sherman from 1850-90: Opening reception, July 19, 6:30-8 p.m., with special talk at 7:15 p.m. July 24, special talk about exhibit, 12:45 p.m. Exhibit runs through Aug. 8. Library, Sherman Center. Reception and talks with Gloria Thorne, curator of the photos, and Paul Fortenberry, curator and artist for the ceramics.

Music/Dance

KENT

Free concerts: July 25: with The Carlson Family Band, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 1: with The Joint Chiefs, 6-8 p.m. Front lawn of Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Boulevard. Inclement weather site, Kent Community House, 93 North Main St. Brings blankets/chairs and picnic dinner.

NEW MILFORD

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: July 19: John Denver tribute. July 20: Dong Munro. July 27: Jon Bates. Aug. 24: Slam Allan. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

Edwin Kinkade Concert series: July 20: with Wanda’s World, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3: with The Lucky Bastards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10: with the Jay Willie Band, 7:30 pm. Aug. 17: with Kenn Morr Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24: with Metropolitan Hot Club, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Third Thursday concert/block party: July 20: with Those Guys. Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

SHERMAN

Jammin’ at the J Open Mic Night: July 23, 6 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $10. For more information, call 860-355-8050.

Benny Carter Tribute Jazz Concert: July 27, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. Featuring TJ Thompson Quintet. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information, call 860-355-8050.

WASHINGTON

“Jazz After Work” concert series: Mondays-Thursdays, 7:15-8:30 p.m. Runs through July 25. At Emerson Performing Arts Center at The Gunnery, 99 Green Hill Road. To view the full schedule of nightly concerts, visit https://litchfieldjazzcamp.com/student-activities/faculty-concerts/2019-jazz-after-work-concert-schedule/.

