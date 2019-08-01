Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Presidents Show: Runs through Aug. 4. At KAA, Route 7.

“Born to Be Wild” - exhibit by Paul Sakren: Runs through Aug. 7. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photographs and ceramics depicting life in Sherman from 1850-90: Runs through Aug. 8. Library, Sherman Center. Reception and talks with Gloria Thorne, curator of the photos, and Paul Fortenberry, curator and artist for the ceramics.

WASHINGTON

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: Runs through Sept. 7. Reception, Aug. 10, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

“Washington, Connecticut - An American Story”: Opening reception, Aug. 17, 1 -3 p.m. Exhibit is a long-term exhibit. Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7756.

Historical/Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

NEW MILFORD

Edwin Kinkade Concert series: Aug. 3: with The Lucky Bastards, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10: with the Jay Willie Band, 7:30 pm. Aug. 17: with Kenn Morr Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24: with Metropolitan Hot Club, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Third Thursday concert/block party: Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

SHERMAN

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concer: Aug. 10: “Mendelssohn’s Last,” 8 p.m. JCC, 9 Route 39 South. Lake Maueweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

