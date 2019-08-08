Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Members II Show: Opening reception and awards, Aug. 17, 2 p.m. Runs through Sept. 8. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

Exhibit featuring works by Nancy Lasar and Carol Macdonald: Opening reception, Aug. 17, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Sept. 28. Library, South Street.

WASHINGTON

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: Runs through Sept. 7. Reception, Aug. 10, noon-2 p.m. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

“Washington, Connecticut - An American Story”: Opening reception, Aug. 17, 1 -3 p.m. Exhibit is a long-term exhibit. Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7756.

Historical/ Museums

GAYLORDSVILLE

The Little Red Schoolhouse: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Gaylord Road. Free. Donations accepted. Schoolhouse was built in 1740 and used until 1967.

Merwinsville Hotel: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road. Free. Hotel was built in 1843 and features authentically furnished station waiting room and museum of local memorabilia from early Gaylordsville families.

Brown’s Forge: Sundays, 2-4 p.m. through August. Brown’s Forge Road about 1/4-mile beyond Merwinsville Hotel. Free. Forge was built in 1871 and has original blacksmithing tools.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Edwin Kinkade Concert series: Aug. 10: with the Jay Willie Band, 7:30 pm. Aug. 17: with Kenn Morr Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24: with Metropolitan Hot Club, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Third Thursday concert/block party: Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

Concert at Hunt Hill Farm: Aug. 24: Slam Allan. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

SHERMAN

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concert Series: Aug. 10: “Mendelssohn’s Last,” 8 p.m. JCC, 9 Route 39 South. Aug. 31: Questions of Travel,” 8 p.m. Lake Maueweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

Read Full Article