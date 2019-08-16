Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA Members II Show: Opening reception and awards, Aug. 17, 2 p.m. Runs through Sept. 8. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

WASHINGTON

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: Runs through Sept. 7. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

“Washington, Connecticut - An American Story”: Opening reception, Aug. 17, 1 -3 p.m. Exhibit is a long-term exhibit. Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7756.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Edwin Kinkade Concert series: Aug. 17: with Kenn Morr Band, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24: with Metropolitan Hot Club, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs/blankets.

Third Thursday concert/block party: Aug. 15: with Nashville Drive. Evenings on the Green.

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: Aug. 24: Slam Allan. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, visit www.hunthillfarm.org or call 860-355-0300.

ROXBURY

Free summer concert: Aug. 25, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. With local singer/songwriters Mitch Katz and Doug Mahard.

WASHINGTON

Washington Friends of Music Summer Concert Festival: Aug. 16, 5:30 p.m. Meetinghouse of First Congregational Church. $25 in advance at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston. $30 at door. For more information, call 860-868-9174.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Aug. 22: July/August birthday social, 1 p.m. Mondays: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 1 p.m. Tuesday: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA visit for blood pressure, second Tuesday each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjogg, 1 p..m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Bike ride: Aug. 25, 9 a.m. Meet at 8:45 a.m. at Gaylordsville plaza, Route 7. Sponsored by New Milford River Trail Association. Approximately 14-mile ride through Gaylordsville and Kent. Open to riders of all levels, for teenagers through adult. For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895 or email srosati999@gmail.com.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

