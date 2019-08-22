Exhibit of works by Jan Lewin and Cathy Barlow: Runs through August. Library, 62 Main St. S.

KENT

KAA Members II Show: Runs through Sept. 8. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

WASHINGTON

Solo exhibition of 3D shaped paintings by Jeanne Steers: Runs through Aug. 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road.

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: Runs through Sept. 7. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concert program: Aug. 30: “Questions of Travel,” 8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Routes 7 and 341. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets: ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or 860-355-5930.

Free Bluegrass Jamboree: Sept. 1, 1 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at Kent Village Barns.

NEW MILFORD

Edwin Kinkade Concert finale: Aug. 24: with Metropolitan Hot Club, 7:30 p.m. Bandstand on Village Green. Bring lawn chairs.

Concerts at Hunt Hill Farm: Aug. 24: Slam Allan. Hunt Hill Farm, Upland Road. For more information, call 860-355-0300.

ROXBURY

Free summer concert: Aug. 25, 2 p.m. Library, South Street. With local singer/songwriters Mitch Katz and Doug Mahard.

SHERMAN

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concert Series: Aug. 31: Questions of Travel,” 8 p.m. Lake Maueweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

Free Bluegrass Jamboree: Aug. 31, 2 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GAYLORDSVILLE

14-mile bike ride: Aug. 25, 9 a.m. Meet at 8:45 a.m. at Gaylordsville plaza, Route 7. Sponsored by New Milford River Trail Association. Open to riders of all levels, for teenagers through adult. For more information, call or text Susan Rosati at 203-448-7895.

“Victorian Era Clothing and Cuisine”: Sept. 6. Appetizers and dinner, 6 p.m. Business meeting, 6:45 p.m. Program, 7 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Browns Forge Road.With Kandie Carle. Bring salad, side dish or dessert to share. Burgers, hot dogs and drinks provided.

KENT

Computer classes - the basics: Aug. 24, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

“Wednesdays in August” watercolor classes: Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-noon. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. With instructor Trisha S. Haulenback. $200. For information and RSVP, call 860-927-3989.

