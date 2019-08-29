“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Sept. 4-Oct. 31. Reception, Sept. 14, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

KAA Members II Show: Runs through Sept. 8. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.

Two special exhibits at Seven Hearths Museum: Saturdays-Sundays through Aug. 31. Seven Hearths Museum, 4 Studio Hill Road. Includes “Faces of the Past: Portraits of George Laurence Nelson” and unveiling of restoration work. For more information, call 860-927-4587.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

Exhibit featuring works by Nancy Lasar and Carol Macdonald: Runs through Sept. 28. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Commission on Aging Senior Art Show: Runs through Oct. 9. Special opening, Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

Solo exhibition of 3D shaped paintings by Jeanne Steers: Runs through Aug. 31. Marty’s Café, 4 Green Hill Road.

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: Runs through Sept. 7. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concert program: Aug. 30: “Questions of Travel,” 8 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Routes 7 and 341. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

Free Bluegrass Jamboree: Sept. 1, 1 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at Kent Village Barns.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SHERMAN

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Signature Summer Concert Series: Aug. 31: Questions of Travel,” 8 p.m. Lake Maueweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by adult purchasing a ticket. Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

Free Bluegrass Jamboree: Aug. 31, 2 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse, Leach Hollow Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GAYLORDSVILLE

“Victorian Era Clothing and Cuisine”: Sept. 6. Appetizers and dinner, 6 p.m. Business meeting, 6:45 p.m. Program, 7 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Browns Forge Road.With Kandie Carle. Bring salad, side dish or dessert to share. Burgers, hot dogs and drinks provided.

KENT

Annual book sale: Open Fridays-Sundays, plus holiday Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. After Labor Day, open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

