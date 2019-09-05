“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Reception, Sept. 14, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

KAA Members II Show: Runs through Sept. 8. KAA Gallery, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms” - works by Glenn Hilliard and Dan Hamilton: Runs through Sept. 8. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy Store, 10 Main St.

“Clouds + Currents” - works by Alissa Morabito: Opening reception with artist, Sept. 14, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Oct. 27. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

SHERMAN

Commission on Aging Senior Art Show: Special opening, Sept. 7, 5-7 p.m. Runs through Oct. 9. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTO

“All Over the Map” exhibit by collage artist Susan Lerner: Runs through Sept. 7. Stairwell Gallery at library, Wykeham Road.

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Reception, Sept. 14, noon- 2p.m. Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

Exhibit of paintings by Edward Spaulding DeVoe of Bridgewater: For the month of September. Reception, Sept. 14. The Hen’s Nest Gallery, 2 Green Hill Road.

NEW MILFORD

Music by RivaJean & Friends: Sept. 14, 7 p.m. Makery Coworking, 20 Bank St. $20.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Artists’ Salon: Sept. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Meets second Wednesday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter. Bring snack or beverage (non-red wine and beer welcome) to share. For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

Little Britches Boots & Britches Ball: Sept. 14, 6-10 p.m. At Bridgewater pavilion, Sarah Sanford Road East. $50. Includes BBQ buffet, live and silent auctions, and more. For more information and tickets, visit www.littlebritchesct.org or call 203-598-2595.

GAYLORDSVILLE

“Victorian Era Clothing and Cuisine”: Sept. 6. Appetizers and dinner, 6 p.m. Business meeting, 6:45 p.m. Program, 7 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, 1 Browns Forge Road.With Kandie Carle. Bring salad, side dish or dessert to share. Burgers, hot dogs and drinks provided.

Fundraiser for Mimi Burkhardt Scholarship Fund: Sept. 15, 3-5 p.m. Hosted by Gaylordsville Historical Society at Old Oak Tavern Gaylordsville, Kent Road. $25 includes a beer or wine and a burger or wings, as well as trivia and door prizes.

KENT

Book talk and signing with Betty Krasne: Sept. 7, 3 p.m. Hosted by library at town hall, Kent Green Boulevard. Discussion and signing of her new book “The Good Life?”

