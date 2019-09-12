KAA fall juried show: Opening reception, Sept. 21, 2 p.m. Awards presentation, 3 p.m. Runs through Oct. 14. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Reception, Sept. 14, 2-4 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Clouds + Currents” - works by Alissa Morabito: Opening reception with artist, Sept. 14, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Oct. 27. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio open show: Oct. 2-27. Reception, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m. Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, railroad station, Railroad Street.

ROXBURY

Exhibit featuring works by Nancy Lasar and Carol Macdonald: Runs through Sept. 28. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Commission on Aging Senior Art Show: Runs through Oct. 9. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Reception, Sept. 14, noon- 2p.m. Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

Exhibit of paintings by Edward Spaulding DeVoe of Bridgewater: For the month of September. Reception, Sept. 14. The Hen’s Nest Gallery, 2 Green Hill Road.

“Washington, Connecticut - An American Story”: Ongoing. Gunn Historical Museum, 5 Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-7756.

Music/Dance

NEW MILFORD

Music by RivaJean & Friends: Sept. 14, 7 p.m. Makery Coworking, 20 Bank St. $20.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

WASHINGTON

Free concert of the music of Scotland and Ireland: Sept. 15, 3 p.m. First Congregational Church on the Green. With Jesse Ofgang and friends. For more information, call 860-868-0569.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Sept. 15: supper/concert club, 4 p.m. Sign up required. Sept. 19: Mastery Aging Program, 12:15 p.m. Sign up required. Sept. 26: Aging in Place program, 12:15 p.m Sign up required. Mondays: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 1 p.m. Tuesday: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA visit for blood pressure, second Tuesday each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjogg, 1 p..m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Little Britches Boots & Britches Ball: Sept. 14, 6-10 p.m. At Bridgewater pavilion, Sarah Sanford Road East. $50. Includes BBQ buffet, live and silent auctions, and more. For more information and tickets, visit www.littlebritchesct.org or call 203-598-2595.

