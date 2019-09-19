KAA fall juried show: Runs through Oct. 14. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For information, call 860-927-3989.

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-927-3761.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

Exhibit of paintings by Edward Spaulding DeVoe of Bridgewater: For the month of September. The Hen’s Nest Gallery, 2 Green Hill Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Sept. 26: Aging in Place program, 12:15 p.m Sign up required. Mondays: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 1 p.m. Tuesday: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA visit for blood pressure, second Tuesday each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjogg, 1 p..m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Artists’ Salon: Meets second Wednesday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter. Bring snack or beverage (non-red wine and beer welcome) to share. For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Chicken BBQ: Sept. 28, noon-7 p.m. Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department, Route 7. $12.

KENT

Kent Quiz Night: Sept. 21. Doors open, 6 p.m. Game, 7 p.m. Hosted by library at fire department, Maple Street. $50/team of four in advance. $60/team of four at door. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.

Connecticut Antique Machinery Association annual fall festival: Sept. 27-28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. CAMA campus, Route 7 North, just north of Kent’s center. Includes displays of steam- and gas-powered machinery.

NEW MILFORD

DAR celebration for Constitution Week: Sept. 21, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Presented by Daughters of American Revolution at north end of Village Green. Giveaways, cake, information about Constitution and education about Revolutionary War tools and weapons.

Jazzercise open house: Sept. 21, 9-11 a.m. Jazzercise New Milford, 99 Danbury Road (Route 7), across from Home Depot. Dance mix, 9 a.m. Fusion, 10 a.m. Also, prizes and promotions. For more information, call 860-248-5357.

Ambulance open house for its 90th anniversary: Sept. 22, 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Ambulance barn, Scoville Street. Tours, meet EMTs, food.

“Cocktails for a Cause: Save the Beauty of Candlewood”: Sept. 22, 3:30-6 p.m. At Candlelight Farms, 214 Candlewood Mountain Road. $85/person. Benefits Rescue Candlewood Mountain Legal Defense Fund or Planned Development Alliance of Northwest Connecticut.

Read Full Article