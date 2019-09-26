“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Oct. 1-Nov. 13. Opening reception, Oct. 13, 2-4 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA fall juried show: Runs through Oct. 14. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Clouds + Currents” - works by Alissa Morabito: Runs through Oct. 27. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio open show: Oct. 2-27. Reception, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m. Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, railroad station, Railroad Street.

ROXBURY

Exhibit featuring works by Nancy Lasar and Carol Macdonald: Runs through Sept. 28. Library, South Street.

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Opening reception, Oct. 5, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Commission on Aging Senior Art Show: Runs through Oct. 9. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GAYLORDSVILLE

Chicken BBQ: Sept. 28, noon-7 p.m. Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department, Route 7. $12.

KENT

Annual book sale: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Connecticut Antique Machinery Association annual fall festival: Sept. 27-28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. CAMA campus, Route 7 North, just north of Kent’s center. Includes displays of steam- and gas-powered machinery.

NEW MILFORD

Farmers market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon. Through November. Village Green.

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Free nine-hole mini golf for families: Sept. 28, 2-5 p.m. Riverview Baptist Church, 126 Kent Road (Route 7 North). For more information, email RBCNEWMILFORD@gmail.com.

Fire prevention event: Sept. 28, noon-5 p.m. At Litchfield Crossings, Route 7.

“Florence Maybrick: The Mystery of the Dress” exhibit: Opening talk on the Cat Woman of Gaylordsville, Sept. 26, 7 p.m. Exhibit, Sept. 27-Nov. 8. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

Read Full Article