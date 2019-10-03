KAA fall juried show: Runs through Oct. 14. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For information, call 860-927-3989.

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Clouds + Currents” - works by Alissa Morabito: Runs through Oct. 27. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio open show: Reception, Oct. 5, 5-8 p.m. Runs through 27. Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, Railroad Street.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Opening reception, Oct. 5, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

Music/Dance

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration annual Arts and Fine Crafts Show: Opening gala preview, Oct. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Show, Oct. 12-14 and 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, Browns Forge Road. Gala tickets, $25 in advance by using PayPal at www.merwinsvillehotel.org, $20 for hotel members and $30 at the door. General show Oct. 12-14 and 19-20, $2 donation.

KENT

Art from the Heart artisans’ fair: Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Kent firehouse, 28 Maple St.

NEW MILFORD

Greater New Milford Film Festival: Oct. 4: Litchfield Hills Screenwriter’s Workshop discussion of screen writing, 7 p.m. At Makery Coworking, Bank Street. $5. Oct. 5: free screening of “The Last Train to Pittsfield,” noon. Followed by Q&A with State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th). At Bank Street Theater. Oct. 6: Manhattan Short Film Festival, noon. $15. At Bank Street Theater. Followed by reception at Lucia across from the theater.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day: Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. At John Pettibone Community Center, 2 Pickett District Road. For information, call the health department at 860-355-6035.

Fall Fair: Oct. 5, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. New Milford United Methodist Church, 68 Danbury Road.

RiverFest: Oct. 5-6, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Presented by Riverfront Revitalization Committee at Young’s Field. Suggested donation of $5/person.

21st annual and final Run for Joe: Oct. 6. Registration, 12:30-1 p.m. One-mile fun run or 5K walk, 1:30 p.m. Canterbury School, Aspetuck Avenue. For more information, call 860-354-4038.

Dry media still life class: Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With artist Valerie Culbertson. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-1191, ext. 2.

Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group: Oct. 9, 9:15-10:15 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-355-6075.

