“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Runs through Nov. 13. Opening reception, Oct. 13, 2-4 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

KAA fall juried show: Runs through Oct. 14. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For more information, call 860-927-3761.

Northeast Watercolor Society’s International Watercolor Exhibition: Open daily, 1-5 p.m., through Nov. 2. At Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Clouds + Currents” - works by Alissa Morabito: Runs through Oct. 27. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio open show: Runs through Oct. 27. Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, railroad station, Railroad Street.

“Florence Maybrick: The Mystery of the Dress” exhibit: Runs through Nov. 8. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Personal financial planning seminar: Oct. 16, 6-7:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. With panel of financial experts. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration annual Arts and Fine Crafts Show: Opening gala preview, Oct. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Show, Oct. 12-14 and 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, Browns Forge Road. Gala tickets, $25 in advance by using PayPal at www.merwinsvillehotel.org, $20 for hotel members and $30 at the door. General show Oct. 12-14 and 19-20, $2 donation.

KENT

Annual book sale: Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., through mid-October. Library, Main Street.

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

Art from the Heart artisans’ fair: Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Kent firehouse, 28 Maple St.

Giant mineral sale: Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rain date, Oct. 19. Connecticut Museum of Mining and Mineral Science, 31 Kent-Cornwall Road, Route 7.

Harvest Fair: Oct. 19. Crafts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Quilt show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Turkey dinner, 4-8 p.m. First Congregational Church of Kent, Route 7 North.

Book signing with Alex Hitz: Oct. 19, 5-6:30 p.m. House of Books, 4 North Main St. Author of “The Art of the Host.”

NEW MILFORD

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Penny auction: Oct. 12. Doors open, noon. Winners announced, 1:30 p.m. Hosted by Women’s Guild at St. Francis Xavier Church, Route 109. $1/envelopes of 100 tickets.

