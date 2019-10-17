“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Runs through Nov. 13. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-927-3761.

Northeast Watercolor Society’s International Watercolor Exhibition: Open daily, 1-5 p.m., through Nov. 2. At Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Clouds + Currents” - works by Alissa Morabito: Runs through Oct. 27. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

NEW MILFORD

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio open show: Runs through Oct. 27. Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, railroad station, Railroad Street.

Exhibit of works by Jim Laurino: Opening reception, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m. Demonstration with artist, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. Show runs through Dec. 8. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202. For more information, call 860-354-3436.

“Florence Maybrick: The Mystery of the Dress” exhibit: Runs through Nov. 8. New Milford Historical Society & Museum, 6 Aspetuck Ave.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

GAYLORDSVILLE

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration annual Arts and Fine Crafts Show: Oct. 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Merwinsville Hotel, Browns Forge Road. $2 donation.

Turkey dinner: Oct. 19, 4-7 p.m. Gaylordsville United Methodist Church, 687 Kent Road (Route 7). $12/adult. $10/senior. $6/child. Free/child under 3.

KENT

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

“Civil Dialogue with the Kent First Selectman Candidates” Jean Speck and Edward Matson: Oct. 19, 1 p.m. Kent Town Hall, Kent Green Boulevard. For more information and registration, call 860-927-3761 or email kmlinfo@biblio.org.

Harvest Fair: Oct. 19. Crafts, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Quilt show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Turkey dinner, 4-8 p.m. First Congregational Church of Kent, Route 7 North.

Book signing with Alex Hitz: Oct. 19, 5-6:30 p.m. House of Books, 4 North Main St. Author of “The Art of the Host.”

14th annual Kent Affordable Housing benefit and third Makers and Bakers Market: Oct. 25: preview party, 6-7:30 p.m. At. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St. $30. For tickets, email info@kentaffordablehousing.org. Oct. 26: Makers and Bakers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St.

In-person voter registration: Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Kent Registrar of Voters, town hall.

NEW MILFORD

