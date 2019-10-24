Search 
Thursday, October 24 News
News

Calendar

|on 

“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Runs through Nov. 13. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-927-3761.

Northeast Watercolor Society’s International Watercolor Exhibition: Open daily, 1-5 p.m., through Nov. 2. At Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Opening reception, Nov. 2, noon-2 p.m. Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

KENT

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

14th annual Kent Affordable Housing benefit and third Makers and Bakers Market: Oct. 25: preview party, 6-7:30 p.m. At. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St. $30. For tickets, email info@kentaffordablehousing.org. Oct. 26: Makers and Bakers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St.

In-person voter registration: Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Kent Registrar of Voters, town hall.

Celebration of publication of “EDISON” by Edmund Morris: Nov. 2, 5-6:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by library and House of Books, 4 North St. With Sylvia Jukes Morris and Christopher Buckley.

NEW MILFORD

Haunted Trail: Oct. 25-26, 6-10 p.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information and tickets, visit HarrybrookePark.org.

Poetry reading with James Scrimgeour: Oct. 26, 3 p.m. At Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, Railroad Street. Scrimgeour will read from his newest book “Voices of Dogtown; Poems Arising Out of a Ghost Town Landscape.”

Ladies Night Out: Oct. 24, 5-8 p.m. Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation, 30 Park Lane East. Features vendors, food and raffles. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-0971.

“Howl-o-Ween” event: Oct. 26, 2 p.m. Candlewoof Dog Park, 44 Pickett District Road. Costume contest, dog games, prizes, K-9 demosntration.

Boy Scout past dinner: Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m. Hosted by Boy Scout Troop 31 at First Congregational Church, 36 Main St. $8/person. Free/child 5 and under.

German Night Dinner: Oct. 26, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North. $15/adult. $10/child 6-12. Free/child under 5. $50 family maximum.

“Second Saturday Stars” program, “Exoplanets: Beyond Our Solar System”: Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Donations of items for Social Services collection: Oct. 27, noon-4 p.m. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution at bandstand, Village Green.

Read Full Article 

Northville Residents’ Association annual meeting and program, “Black Bears, Coyotes and Bobcats...Our New Neighbors”: Oct. 27, 2 p.m. At Merryall Center, Chapel Hill Road. $10.

“Exploring the Mobile Office with Apple Solutions” networking event: Oct. 29, 8-9:30 a.m. Hosted by Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce at Apple Store, Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave., Danbury. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

“Moving Forward, Leading Change” - program with Samah Salaime and Lihi Levian Joffe of, Wahat al-Salam- Neve Shalom, Oasis of Peace: Oct. 30, 7 p.m. Temple Sholom, Route 7.

Jack o’lantern display: Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m. Bring carved pumpkins to library Oct. 30-31 during library hours. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-355-1191.

Trunk or Treat: Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sponsored by New Milford Parks & Recreation Department on Village Green. To hand out candy, register by calling 860-355-6050.

“Wicked Wine Evening” to benefit New Milford Hospital Breast Health Program: Nov. 1. At 19 Main venue, 19 Main St. VIP entry, 6 p.m. $75. General admission, 7 p.m. $40. Tickets can be purchased at Nejaime’s Wine and Spirits at 164 Danbury Road, in the Stop & Shop plaza, and online at www.nejaimeswineandspirits.com.

Cast of Beatlemania concert to benefit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement: Nov. 2. Doors open, 7 p.m. Concert, 8 p.m. At New Milford High School, Route 7 South. $35/person. $30/person with a group of 10 or more. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cast-of-beatlemania-tickets-70458692847 or call 860-355-9768.

ROXBURY

“Managing Grief and Loss through the Holiday Season”: Oct. 28, 7 p.m. At Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. With the Rev. Sam Dexter, manager of spiritual care at the Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Danbury.

SHERMAN

Book talk and signing: Oct. 27, 2 p.m. Library, Sherman Center. With Patricia Endress, author of “China Notes of the Venerable Foreign Expert.”

Grief Share: 13-week series to start Oct. 25, noon. Sherman Congregational Church, 6 Church Road. For more information and RSVP, text 281-773-8837.

WARREN

Warren Historical Society annual meeting and program: Oct. 27, 2 p.m. Lower level conference room at town hall, 50 Cemetery Road. Following business meeting, Joe Brien of Lost Arts Workshops will present a program about 20th century handicrafts. Attendees are invited to bring samples of their handiworks.

WASHINGTON

Junior library offering: Oct. 26: Halloween costume party, 1 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information, call 860-868-2310.

Penny auction: Oct. 26, 11:30 a.m. Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road. $1/100 ticket. Red ticket table tickets available.

Book signing with author Suzanne Staubach: Oct. 26, 2 p.m. Hickory Stick Bookshop, 2 Green Hill Road. Author of “A Garden Miscellany: An Illustrated Guide to the Elements of the Garden.”

Discussion of “Where the Crawdads Sing”: Oct. 29, 6 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. With Aimee Pozorski, scholar and professor of English. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

Tack sale: Oct. 26-27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. HORSE of Connecticut, 43 Wilbur Road.

Election rally: Nov. 1, 4:30-7 p.m. Hosted by Republican Town Committee at American Legion Hall, 6 Brian Hall Plaza.

“The Voyage” - learning more about the Montessori curriculum: Nov. 2, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Washington Montessori School, 240 Litchfield Turnpike. For more information, call 860-868-0551.

Exhibit on screen, “Van Gogh & Japan”: Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

