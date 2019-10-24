“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Runs through Nov. 13. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Snapshots Along the Way” - art by Kathy Wismar: Through Oct. 31. Library, Main Street. For information, call 860-927-3761.

Northeast Watercolor Society’s International Watercolor Exhibition: Open daily, 1-5 p.m., through Nov. 2. At Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

WASHINGTON

New collection of paintings by James Aaby: Runs through Oct. 26. Library, Wykeham Road.

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Opening reception, Nov. 2, noon-2 p.m. Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

KENT

Kent farmers market: Fridays, 3-6 p.m., through Oct. 25. Just south of monument at intersection of routes 7 and 341.

14th annual Kent Affordable Housing benefit and third Makers and Bakers Market: Oct. 25: preview party, 6-7:30 p.m. At. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St. $30. For tickets, email info@kentaffordablehousing.org. Oct. 26: Makers and Bakers Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 6 Bridge St.

In-person voter registration: Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Kent Registrar of Voters, town hall.

Celebration of publication of “EDISON” by Edmund Morris: Nov. 2, 5-6:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by library and House of Books, 4 North St. With Sylvia Jukes Morris and Christopher Buckley.

NEW MILFORD

Haunted Trail: Oct. 25-26, 6-10 p.m. Harrybrooke Park, off Still River Drive. For more information and tickets, visit HarrybrookePark.org.

Poetry reading with James Scrimgeour: Oct. 26, 3 p.m. At Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio, Railroad Street. Scrimgeour will read from his newest book “Voices of Dogtown; Poems Arising Out of a Ghost Town Landscape.”

Ladies Night Out: Oct. 24, 5-8 p.m. Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation, 30 Park Lane East. Features vendors, food and raffles. For more information and RSVP, call 860-355-0971.

“Howl-o-Ween” event: Oct. 26, 2 p.m. Candlewoof Dog Park, 44 Pickett District Road. Costume contest, dog games, prizes, K-9 demosntration.

Boy Scout past dinner: Oct. 26, 5-8 p.m. Hosted by Boy Scout Troop 31 at First Congregational Church, 36 Main St. $8/person. Free/child 5 and under.

German Night Dinner: Oct. 26, 6 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Route 7 North. $15/adult. $10/child 6-12. Free/child under 5. $50 family maximum.

“Second Saturday Stars” program, “Exoplanets: Beyond Our Solar System”: Oct. 26, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Donations of items for Social Services collection: Oct. 27, noon-4 p.m. Hosted by Roger Sherman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution at bandstand, Village Green.

