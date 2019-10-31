“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Runs through Nov. 13. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Third Eye” - exhibit of art by Heather Scofield of Kent: Nov. 4-Jan. 10. Reception, Nov. 29, 4-7 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Rachel” - exhibit of works by Randy Orzano: Opening reception, Nov. 2, 5-7 p.m. Runs through Dec. 29. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photography by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: Nov. 1-Dec. 1. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Opening reception, Nov. 2, noon-2 p.m. Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Music in the Nave” concert - “Jazz & Chopin: A Concert Celebrating Kent’s Legendary Pianist, Dolph Traymon”: Nov. 10, 4 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 Main St. With pianist Margarita Nuller and vocalist Wanda Houston and a jazz trio. $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/dolphtraymon and $20 at door.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

Music by WildCat Creek: Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m. Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. Pre-paid reservations are recommended by calling 860-355-8050 or visiting www.jccinsherman.org by Nov. 1.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Holiday bazaar: Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Main Street.

Community conversation about the 2020 Presidential election: Nov. 10, 3-5 p.m. Sponsored by the Western CT Civic Action group at Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Road. For information and RSVP, email westernctcivicaction@gmail.com

KENT

Celebration of publication of “EDISON” by Edmund Morris: Nov. 2, 5-6:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by library and House of Books, 4 North St. With Sylvia Jukes Morris and Christopher Buckley.

Annual Veterans Day fundraiser: Nov. 7-10. With American Legion members outside of Davis IGA, Kent Green.

Book signing with Dr. Henry Kissinger: Nov. 9, 3-4:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. Will sign copies of latest book, “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership,” written by Winston Lord with an introduction by Kissinger. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Kent historic house tour: Nov. 9, noon-4:30 p.m. Hosted by Kent Historical Society. Starts at Seven Hearths. $50 in advance at www.kenthistoricalsociety.org, and at Terston Home, Heron Gallery and Kent Wine & Spirit, with cash or check only. $60 day of event at Seven Hearths.

