“Faces” - exhibit of works by Chandra Rogers: Runs through Nov. 13. Library, 62 Main St. South.

“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Nov. 18-Dec. 28. Reception, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

KAA Juried Photography Show: Opening reception and awards ceremony, Nov. 16, 2-4 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. Open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 1, except on Thanksgiving. The gallery will be open Nov. 29-30 until 8 p.m. to coincide with Kent’s annual Champagne Stroll.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Rachel” - exhibit of works by Randy Orzano: Runs through Dec. 29. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Jim Laurino: Demonstration with artist, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. Show runs through Dec. 8. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202. For more information, call 860-354-3436.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Opening reception, Nov. 23, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photography by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: Runs through Dec. 1. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Robert Adzema of West Cornwall: Reception, Nov. 9, 4-6 p.m. Runs through November. Hen’s Nest Gallery, 2 Green Hill Road.

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Music in the Nave” concert - “Jazz & Chopin: A Concert Celebrating Kent’s Legendary Pianist, Dolph Traymon”: Nov. 10, 4 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 Main St. With pianist Margarita Nuller and vocalist Wanda Houston and a jazz trio. $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/dolphtraymon and $20 at door.

NEW MILFORD

Songwriter’s Series musical event: Nov. 8, 7-9 p.m. At 19 Main venue, Main Street. Featuring music by Brian Jarvis and Meredith Rose. $10 in advance at notyouraverageconcert.com and $12 at door. Ticket includes one free drink ticket. Cash bar and food will be available.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Holiday bazaar: Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Main Street.

Community conversation about the 2020 Presidential election: Nov. 10, 3-5 p.m. Sponsored by the Western CT Civic Action group at Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Road. For information and RSVP, email westernctcivicaction@gmail.com

