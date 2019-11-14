“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Nov. 18-Dec. 28. Reception, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

KAA Juried Photography Show: Opening reception and awards ceremony, Nov. 16, 2-4 p.m. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. Open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 1, except on Thanksgiving. The gallery will be open Nov. 29-30 until 8 p.m. to coincide with Kent’s annual Champagne Stroll.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Jim Laurino: Demonstration with artist, Nov. 16, 5 p.m. Show runs through Dec. 8. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202. For more information, call 860-354-3436.

ROXBURY

“Motion” - works by Susan Monserud and Joe Gittterman: Runs through Nov. 16. Library, South Street.

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Opening reception, Nov. 23, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photography by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: Runs through Dec. 1. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

“O’ Silent Night”: Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m. Presented by Friends of Burnham Library at library, 62 Main St. South. $35 in advance at library, online via Facebook or at www.burnhamlibrary.org

Methodist Church, 687 Kent Road (Route 7). $12/adult. $10/senior. $6/child under 5.

KENT

“Charitable Tax Strategies - IRA Distributions and More”: Nov. 23, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. With guest speaker Attorney Dolores R. Schiesel, of Cramer & Anderson. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

Local Artists Crafts Group annual studio crafts sale: Nov. 16, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. At Banks Arts Studio, 55 Tinker Hill Road. Features works by Linda Banks, Celeste Bellemare, Don Turner, Kathy Kairowicz, Robin Sherwood-Armour, Leslie Peery, Rich Kosier and Wendy Kosier. For more information and directions, call 860-868-1795.

NEW MILFORD

Roast beef dinner: Nov. 16, 4:30-7 p.m. Held third Saturday each month, 4:30-7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 25 Danbury Road. $14/adult. $12/senior. $5/child 4-12. Free/child under 4.

Chamber Breakfast Networking Scene: Nov. 18, 8-9 a.m. At GeronNursing & Respite Care, 42 Main St. Must be Chamber member to attend. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6080.

