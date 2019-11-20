“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Reception, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Dec. 28. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

KAA Juried Photography Show: Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. Open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 1, except on Thanksgiving. The gallery will be open Nov. 29-30 until 8 p.m. to coincide with Kent’s annual Champagne Stroll.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Rachel” - exhibit of works by Randy Orzano: Runs through Dec. 29. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Jim Laurino: Show runs through Dec. 8. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202. For more information, call 860-354-3436.

ROXBURY

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Opening reception, Nov. 23, 2-4 p.m. Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photography by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: Runs through Dec. 1. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Jazzing It Up” concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Dec. 1, 4 p.m. At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 North Main St.. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by individual with a ticket. For more information and tickets, visit www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org. For information or reservations, call 860-355-5930.

NEW MILFORD

Concert with Orcie Jenkins: Nov. 23. BYOB social, 6 p.m. Concert, 7 p.m. Makery Coworking, Bank Street. Will perform music from his latest album, “Centennial Cole.” Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/81617567341

AREA TOWNS

“Jazzing It Up” concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Nov. 30, 4 p.m. At Christ Church on Quaker Hill, 7 Church Road, Pawling, N.Y. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by individual with a ticket. For more information and tickets, visit www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org. For information or reservations, call 860-355-5930.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 1 p.m. Tuesday: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA visit for blood pressure, second Tuesday each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjogg, 1 p..m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

