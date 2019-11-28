“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Runs through Dec. 28. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

KAA Juried Photography Show: Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St. Open Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. through Dec. 1. The gallery will be open Nov. 29-30 until 8 p.m. to coincide with Kent’s annual Champagne Stroll.

“Third Eye” - exhibit of art by Heather Scofield of Kent: Reception, Nov. 29, 4-7 p.m. Runs through Jan. 10. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Rachel” - exhibit of works by Randy Orzano: Runs through Dec. 29. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

NEW MILFORD

Exhibit of works by Jim Laurino: Show runs through Dec. 8. Gregory James Gallery, Route 202. For more information, call 860-354-3436.

ROXBURY

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

Exhibit of photography by Barbara Soares and Jim Stasiak: Runs through Dec. 1. White Silo Farm & Winery, 32 Route 37 East.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Steven Miller: Runs through Dec. 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

ROXBURY

HOLD Holy Java Coffeehouse: Jan. 28. Registration, 6:30 p.m. Coffeehouse, 7 p.m. Roxbury Congregational Church, 24 Church St. For more information and to sign up, call Jeanne at 860-354-7484 or email jsteers@me.com.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

AREA TOWNS

“Jazzing It Up” concert with Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Nov. 30, 4 p.m. At Christ Church on Quaker Hill, 7 Church Road, Pawling, N.Y. $30/general admission. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under accompanied by individual with a ticket. For more information and tickets, visit www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org. For information or reservations, call 860-355-5930.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Artists’ Salon: Meets second Wednesday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter. Bring snack or beverage (non-red wine and beer welcome) to share. For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

KENT

“Evening of Poetry and Music”: Dec. 7, 7-9 p.m. Library, Main Street. Read own work or work of someone else. For more information and to RSVP, email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net or call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

