“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Runs through Dec. 28. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

Exhibit honoring more than 50 volunteers at KAA, and dedication of The Carolyn Fisher Gallery: Runs daily from 1-5 p.m. through Dec. 15. Kent Art Association Gallery, 21 South Main St.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello: Dec. 21-Jan. 25. Library, Wykeham Road.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Dec. 15: supper and concert club, 4 p.m. Dec. 19: lunch. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt visits, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday each month), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m.Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone grieving the death of a spouse. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

Winter farmers market: Dec. 14, 21 and 28 and Jan. 4 and 11, 9 a.m.-noon. At Meadowbrook Gardens, 228 Danbury Road.

“Second Saturday Star” program: “New Horizons in the Kuiper Belt”: Dec. 14, 7-9 p.m. John J. McCarthy Observatory, behind New Milford High School, Route 7 South.

Blood drive: Dec. 15, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sponsored by New Milford Youth Agency at The Maxx, Railroad Street. For more information and an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Caregivers Support Group: Dec. 17, 10 a.m. Meets first and third Tuesday each month, 10-11:30 a.m. Senior center, 40 Main St. For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce Business Scene: Dec. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by Housatonic River Brewery, New Milford Rotary Club and Webster Bank at Housatonic River Brewery, 30 Kent Road. Donations of unwrapped toys and non-perishables accepted for toy/food drive.

Tech help: Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. By appointment: one-on-one guidance for digital devices. 860-355-6075. Hosted by library at New Milford Senior Center, 40 Main St.

