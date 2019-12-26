“Tara Finneran: Recent Works”: Runs through Dec. 28. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information, call 860-354-6937.

Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Dec. 30-Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“Third Eye” - exhibit of art by Heather Scofield of Kent: Runs through Jan. 10. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Rachel” - exhibit of works by Randy Orzano: Runs through Dec. 29. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003.

ROXBURY

“Circle of Influence” - exhibit of works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff: Runs through Jan. 4. Library, South Street.

Music/Dance

KENT

“Best of Baroque” concert: Jan. 5, 4 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of Routes 7 and 341. $30/general admission ticket. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under with an adult who purchased at ticket. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or at the door. For more information or RSVP, call 860-355-5930.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

Program of jazz with the Broken Reed Saxophone Quartet: Jan. 4, 7 p.m. Snow date, March 28. Jewish Community Center in Sherman, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member. For more information and tickets, call 860-355-8050 by Jan. 3.

WASHINGTON

Washington Friends of Music’s annual New Year’s Day concert and after-party: Jan. 1, 4 p.m. First Congregational Church on the Green. $30 in advance. $35 at door. Free/child. Tickets can be purchased online at www.washingtonct4music.blogspot.com, by phone at 860-868-9174, and at Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington and County Wine and Spirits in New Preston.

“Songs and Stories for a Winter’s Night” with Wykeham Consort: Jan. 9, 6:30 p.m. Snow date, Jan. 16. Library, Wykeham Road. For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

AREA TOWNS

“Best of Baroque” concert: Jan. 4, 4 p.m. Presented by Sherman Chamber Ensemble at Christ Church, Quaker Hill, Pawling, N.Y. $30/general admission ticket. $25/senior and student. Free/child 15 and under with an adult who purchased at ticket. Tickets may be purchased online at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or at the door. For more information or RSVP, call 860-355-5930.

SPECIAL EVENTS

NEW MILFORD

