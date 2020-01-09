Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“People, Places and Things” - exhibit of works by Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville: Jan. 15-Feb. 29. Reception, Jan. 23, 5-7 p.m. Presented by library at library’s temporary gallery at 19 and 23 Kent Green Boulevard. To RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Journeys, A Retrospective - works by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown: Opening reception, Jan. 11, 4-6 p.m. Runs through Feb. 9. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“The Artist’s Dance” - works by Peter Frisbie: Opening reception, Jan. 11, 2-4 p.m. Snow date for reception, Jan. 18. Exhibit runs through Feb. 22. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

“Water and Sky” - works by Beth Carlson: Opening reception, Jan 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Runs through Feb. 19. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello: Runs through Jan. 25. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: Dawn MacNutt visits, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Sliver Needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check (second Tuesday each month), 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m.Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Artists’ Salon: Meets second Wednesday each month, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With artist and expressive art facilitator Pamela Hochstetter. Bring snack or beverage (non-red wine and beer welcome) to share. For more information, email pamelahochstetter@gmail.com.

KENT

Sculptor talk with Peter Woytuk: Jan. 18, immediately after Kent Library Association 2 p.m. annual meeting at Kent Town Hall. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761, email kmlinfo@biblio.org or visit the Main Street library.

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

