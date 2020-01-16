Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“People, Places and Things” - exhibit of works by Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville: Runs through Feb. 29. Reception, Jan. 23, 5-7 p.m. Presented by library at library’s temporary gallery at 19 and 23 Kent Green Boulevard. To RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

MARBLE DALE/NEW PRESTON

“Journeys, A Retrospective - works by Grace Scharr McEnaney of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 9. The Loft Gallery at The Smithy, 10 Main St.

ROXBURY

“The Artist’s Dance” - works by Peter Frisbie: Exhibit runs through Feb. 22. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

“Water and Sky” - works by Beth Carlson: Runs through Feb. 19. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

Exhibit of works by Christine Vitarello: Runs through Jan. 25. Library, Wykeham Road.

“Moving Parts” - exhibit of works by Jen Abbott-Tillou: Opening reception, Feb. 1, noon-2 p.m. Runs through March 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

Concert with RivaJean: Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $20/member. $25/non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

“Pete the Cat” event: Feb. 1, 10 a.m.-noon. Library, 62 Main St. South. In recognition of Take Your Child to the Library Day. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-6937.

KENT

Digital device help: First Saturday of each month: one-on-one instruction with Michael Jay, noon-1:30 p.m. Bring iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Second Saturday of each month: device solutions with Bryan Gundel. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Program with Cindy and Jozzi of Wild Women’s Coffee, LLC: Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. Library, Main Street. For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Al-Anon family group meetings: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 7-8 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 Kent Road.

Bereavement support group: First and third Thursday of each month, 6:30-8 p.m. Facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW at New Milford VNA & Hospice, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202). For individuals grieving the death of a loved one For more information, call 860-354-2216.

Living Without a Partner support group: Second and fourth Tuesday, 10-11:30 a.m. Hosted by New Milford VNA & Hospice at senior center, 40 Main St. Facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW. For anyone

Read Full Article