Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“People, Places and Things” - exhibit of works by Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville: Runs through Feb. 29. Presented by library at library’s temporary gallery at 19 and 23 Kent Green Boulevard. To RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

ROXBURY

“The Artist’s Dance” - works by Peter Frisbie: Exhibit runs through Feb. 22. Library, South Street.

“Pond’s Edge” - works by John Thompson: Opening reception, Feb. 29, 2-4 p.m. Runs through April 11. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

“Water and Sky” - works by Beth Carlson: Runs through Feb. 19. Library, Sherman Center.

“Magnificent Birds” - photos by Jeff Ginsburg and Lu Li: Opening reception, Feb. 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Artist talk, March 14, 1 p.m. Show runs through April 1. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

“Moving Parts” - exhibit of works by Jen Abbott-Tillou: Runs through March 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

SHERMAN

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Feb. 20: bingo, 1 p.m. $1/first card. 50 cents/each additional card. Feb. 23: supper/concert club, 4 p.m. Sign up required. Feb. 24: line dancing with Jill Weiss, 11 a.m. Feb. 24: Aging Mastery Program, 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check, second Tuesday of each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi with instructor Dee Calvey, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m..Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Program with author Linda G. Palma: Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-.354-6937.

KENT

“A Class About Grief”: Feb. 26 (snow date, March 4) and March 4, 7 p.m. Library, Main Street. With Kent resident Ron Marasco, PhD, author of “About Grief: Insights, Setbacks, Grace Notes, Taboos.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

Book talk and signing with Nan Rossiter: Feb. 29, 2 p.m. Library, Main Street. Author of new book “Promises of the Heart: Savannah Skies Series, Book 1.” For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.

NEW MILFORD

Bingo: Thursdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. Food available to buy, 5:15 p.m. Games, 6:30 p.m. VFW hall, Avery Road.

