Exhibit of pastels by Lee Skalkos of Newtown: Runs through Feb. 29. Library, 62 Main St. South.

“Commonality of Women” art by Cheryl Nelson of Bridgewater: March 1-28. Reception, March 8, 2-4 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South.

KENT

“People, Places and Things” - exhibit of works by Susan Grisell of Gaylordsville: Runs through Feb. 29. Presented by library at library’s temporary gallery at 19 and 23 Kent Green Boulevard. To RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.

KAA student show: Opening reception, Feb. 29, 2-4 p.m. Also open March 1 and March 7-8, 1-5 p.m. Kent Art Association gallery, 21 South Main St. For more information, call 860-927-3989.

“Wilderness of New England” - works by Ray Olsen: March 2-April 29. Library, 32 North Main St.

ROXBURY

“Pond’s Edge” - works by John Thompson: Opening reception, Feb. 29, 2-4 p.m. Runs through April 11. Library, South Street.

SHERMAN

“Magnificent Birds” - photos by Jeff Ginsburg and Lu Li: Artist talk, March 14, 1 p.m. Show runs through April 1. Library, Sherman Center.

WASHINGTON

“Moving Parts” - exhibit of works by Jen Abbott-Tillou: Runs through March 14. Library, Wykeham Road.

Music/Dance

KENT

Music in the Nave concert with Manhattan String Quartet: March 14, 7 p.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, corner of route 7 and 341. Tickets are $15 in advance at http://bit.ly/mansq and $20 at the door. Students will be admitted for free. For more information, call 860-927-3486.

Live Irish music: Tuesdays, 7-10 p.m. Bull’s Bridge Inn, 333 Kent Road. For more information, email davepatonmusic@gmail.com.

NEW MILFORD

5th annual Irish music and dance show: March 14, 1-4 p.m. Hosted by the Blue Yodels and sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts and True Blue Home Care at The Maxx, 94 Railroad St.

SHERMAN

Concert with the Mighty Ploughboys: Feb. 29, 7 p.m. Snow date, March 28. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $25/general admission ticket. $40/VIP JCC member ticket. $50/VIP non-member ticket. F Advance ticket sales are encouraged by visiting www.jccinsherman.org, by calling 860-355-8050 or emailing info@jccinsherman.org by Feb. 28.

Open mic night: Thursdays. Sign-up, 6 p.m. Performances, 7 p.m. Jewish Community Center, 9 Route 39 South. $5/performer. $10 admission/member and non-member.

AREA TOWNS

SPECIAL EVENTS

BRIDGEWATER

“Spymistresses: The Story of Allied Women Spies of WWII”: Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. Library, 62 Main St. South. With author John Cilio. For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.

Hilltop Center (Bridgewater Senior Center) activities: Mondays: line dancing, 11 a.m. Tuesdays: appointments with Dawn MacNutt, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Computer Group, 10 a.m. Silver needles, 1 p.m. VNA blood pressure check, second Tuesday of each month, 1 p.m. Wednesdays: Tai Chi with instructor Dee Calvey, 10:30 a.m. Mahjongg, 1 p.m. Thursdays: special events. Fridays: poker, 10 a.m. Chair yoga, 10:30 a.m. Canasta, 1 p.m..Hilltop Center, 132 Hut Hill Road. For more information, call 860-355-3090.

Read Full Article